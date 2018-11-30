×
Joy Behar Invites Kid Rock on ‘The View’ After Fox News Remarks

By
Variety Staff

Kid Rock
CREDIT: Ricky Bassman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News Channel and ABC’s “The View” have interesting ties: Co-moderators Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman used to work at the 21st Century Fox-owned network. But on Friday, “View” panelists opened the program by pointing to remarks made on Fox News that troubled them.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, rock singer Kid Rock used an epithet (“b—h) to refer to longtime “View” host Joy Behar. He was immediately reproached by “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “You cannot say that. We apologize for that,” Doocy said. Ainsley Earhardt, another “Fox & Friends” co-host added to Doocy’s remarks when she made her next on-screen appearance from Fox News’ studio in New York. “We do need to apologize. We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar. We don’t condone that language.”

For her part, Behar invited Kid Rock to come on “The View” and discuss his opinion. “This b—h and these b—-es would be happy to have you on the show,” she said.

Huntsman said she felt Fox News handled the incident well by apologizing to viewers for the remarks, and other “View” panelists agreed.

McCain said she felt Rock’s remarks were “off tone,” since he was on the program to make the point that Americans needed to work to get along in polarized times. “I wish he would practice what he preaches,” she said.

