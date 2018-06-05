Joss Whedon to Produce Freeform Female Detective Comedy Series From Siobhan Thompson, Rebecca Drysdale (EXCLUSIVE)

Joss Whedon is set to executive produce a half-hour comedy series currently in development at FreeformVariety has learned exclusively.

The project is currently titled “Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective.” Hailing from creators  Siobhan Thompson and Rebecca Drysdale, the series is described as a dark comedy that follows Pippa Smith, a twenty-something who played a former kid sleuth on television, as she deals with relationships, addiction and being too dang old for the detecting game. Each episode, Pippa solves a new case, while unraveling a bigger mystery and attempting to navigate a messy personal life.

Big Breakfast will produce. Whedon and Drysdale serve as executive producers, with Thompson co-executive producing.  Drew Buckley, Jillian Vogel and Sam Reich are executive producers for Big Breakfast, which is an Electus company.

Drysdale’s previous writing credits include “The Big Gay Sketch Show,” “Key and Peele,” “Baskets,” and “High Maintenance.” Thompson has written for and performed in shows like “CollegeHumor Originals” and “Bad Internet.”

Whedon first made his mark on the pop culture landscape when he created the popular series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which ran for seven seasons. He went on to create “Firefly,” which has achieved a major cult following despite only airing 14 episodes. He went on to become a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, writing and directing both “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” He is also an executive producer on the Marvel series “Agents of SHIELD” and stepped in to work on the DC film “Justice League” after Zack Snyder had to bow out to deal with a family tragedy.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest Freeform series with a female lead or co-lead. The Disney-owned network currently airs shows like the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish,” the mermaid drama “Siren,” and the Marvel series “Cloak & Dagger,” which premieres this week.

Freeform also recently ordered the “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff “The Perfectionists” to series, while also cancelling the series “Shadowhunters” after three seasons.

Thompson is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment. Drysdale is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Whedon is repped by CAA.

 

