×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Josh Wakely’s Grace: A Storytelling Company Hires Alaric McAusland as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alaric McAusland
CREDIT: Courtesy of Grace

Josh Wakely’s production company Grace: A Storytelling Company has hired Alaric McAusland as chief operating officer and head of studio and production, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his new role, McAusland will oversee all of Grace’s global business operations and partnerships as well as production and development across television, film and live immersive content. McAusland is best known for his work as executive producer and co-producer on several international feature projects including “Truth,” starring Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett, and the surfing documentary “Storm Surfers 3D.”

“I am in awe of [Wakely’s] ability to not only secure the world’s most beloved music rights, but in his unique alchemistic ability to create inspirational stories from them, stories that have empowered and elevated audiences the world-over,” McAusland said “I feel immensely privileged to be joining Grace at such an exciting time and to be given the incredible opportunity to contribute to its storytelling success and to its global growth.”

Previously, McAusland served as the Australian managing director of Deluxe, a global video creation and distribution company, where he helped develop post-production and delivery workflows for Grace’s animated series “Beat Bugs” and “Motown Magic.” Prior to his time at Deluxe, McAusland worked as the general manager of the Australian VFX company Dfilm where he was credited for work on “Dark City” and “The Matrix.”

“Alaric was integral in empowering ‘Beat Bugs’ and ‘Motown Magic’ for a successful global release,” Wakely said. “Now that we have expanded with multiple international production deals spanning TV, film, and live, immersive entertainment, bringing him on board is the next step in the development of Grace as a global studio.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More TV

  • Alaric McAusland

    Josh Wakely's Grace: A Storytelling Company Hires Alaric McAusland as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Josh Wakely’s production company Grace: A Storytelling Company has hired Alaric McAusland as chief operating officer and head of studio and production, Variety has learned exclusively. In his new role, McAusland will oversee all of Grace’s global business operations and partnerships as well as production and development across television, film and live immersive content. McAusland is best [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Producers Are 'Absolutely

    'Game of Thrones' Star Says Producers Are 'Absolutely Paranoid' About Spoilers

    “Game of Thrones” star Iain Glen has lifted the lid on the efforts of the show’s producers to avoid spoilers and leaks from the eagerly anticipated final season. “They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it,” he said in a BBC radio interview to be broadcast Friday. “We [...]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Advertisers Continue to Cut Ties With Fox News' Tucker Carlson

    Samsung, SodaStream and Pfizer Inc. joined the list of advertisers cutting ties with Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Channel program in the wake of the host’s recent charged comments about immigration, increasing pressure on the 21st Century Fox-owned cable outlet, which has grappled for months with offensive remarks from several of its guests and hosts. Approximately [...]

  • BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP

    BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP of Creative Synch

    BMG has named Jonathan Palmer senior vice president of creative synch, the company announced Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Palmer will lead the creative synch teams in both New York and Los Angeles, while working alongside the U.S. and international synch licensing teams. He will report directly to Patrick Joest, global EVP, marketing & licensing. [...]

  • Springsteen on Broadway opening

    Bruce Springsteen Talks Broadway Special, ‘New Music’ and What’s Next

    Bruce Springsteen called in to E Street Radio on Sirius XM Wednesday morning to talk about the release of the “Springsteen on Broadway” Netflix special, and what’s next on his agenda, with hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo and director Thom Zimny. In the interview, Springsteen said he is going to focus on making “new music” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad