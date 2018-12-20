Josh Wakely’s Grace: A Storytelling Company Hires Alaric McAusland as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Wakely’s production company Grace: A Storytelling Company has hired Alaric McAusland as chief operating officer and head of studio and production, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his new role, McAusland will oversee all of Grace’s global business operations and partnerships as well as production and development across television, film and live immersive content. McAusland is best known for his work as executive producer and co-producer on several international feature projects including “Truth,” starring Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett, and the surfing documentary “Storm Surfers 3D.”

“I am in awe of [Wakely’s] ability to not only secure the world’s most beloved music rights, but in his unique alchemistic ability to create inspirational stories from them, stories that have empowered and elevated audiences the world-over,” McAusland said “I feel immensely privileged to be joining Grace at such an exciting time and to be given the incredible opportunity to contribute to its storytelling success and to its global growth.”

Previously, McAusland served as the Australian managing director of Deluxe, a global video creation and distribution company, where he helped develop post-production and delivery workflows for Grace’s animated series “Beat Bugs” and “Motown Magic.” Prior to his time at Deluxe, McAusland worked as the general manager of the Australian VFX company Dfilm where he was credited for work on “Dark City” and “The Matrix.”

“Alaric was integral in empowering ‘Beat Bugs’ and ‘Motown Magic’ for a successful global release,” Wakely said. “Now that we have expanded with multiple international production deals spanning TV, film, and live, immersive entertainment, bringing him on board is the next step in the development of Grace as a global studio.”