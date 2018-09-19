Josh Meyers to Star in Homeowner Association Comedy in Development at NBC

Josh Meyers is set to star in, write, and executive produce a comedy currently in development at NBC, Variety has learned.

The single-camera series is titled “The Exceptional.” In the show, The homeowners association board members of the Exceptional, a Los Angeles condo building, find themselves hopelessly deadlocked. That is, until a fellow resident, Justin (Meyers), reluctantly agrees to join the board and, in his first meeting, stumbles into becoming its president. Now Justin has to leave his self-obsessed bubble and engage with his neighbors, finding himself knee deep not only in the issues of the building but also the personal problems of the condo’s diverse residents.

In addition to Meyers, Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley will write and executive produce. Seth Meyers, Josh’s brother and the host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” will also executive produce along with Mike Shoemaker via their Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions banner. Universal Television will produce in association with Sethmaker Shoemeyers.

Josh Meyers is perhaps best known for his time on “MADtv” and most recently appeared in the Amazon comedy series “Red Oaks.” He also had a voice role on the Hulu animated series “The Awesomes,” which was created by Seth and Shoemaker. He is also known for joining “That 70’s Show” following the departure of Topher Grace. He is repped by Global Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Josh and Seth also collaborated on a comedy that was in development at NBC back in 2012, a multi-cam that focused on the parents and younger brother in a family who are forced to negotiate with the elder brother’s fiancee for his time and attention.