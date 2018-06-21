Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Emcee Bruce Willis Roast for Comedy Central

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will serve as roast master for the “Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.”

“I’ve looked up to Bruce my whole life. I was genuinely honored to work alongside him and, in essence, PLAY him when we made ‘Looper’ together,” said Gordon-Levitt. “He has treated me with absolutely nothing but warmth and kindness. And so I look forward to mercilessly making fun of him on TV.”

The roast of Willis be recorded July 14 at the Hollywood Palladium, and will premiere July 29 on Comedy Central. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet will executive produce the show, having previously served as executive producer and and director of roasts of Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump, and William Shatner. Jordan Ellner is talent executive for the Willis roast. Christian McLaughlin serves as executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Other talent for the roast will be announced at a later date.

Levitt and Willis worked together in the 2012 feature film “Looper,” which was directed by Rian Johnson. He most recently starred on screen in the 2016 feature film “Snowden,” from director Oliver Stone, in which he played whistleblower and former NSA employee Edward Snowden, starring alongside Melissa Leo and Zachary Quinto.