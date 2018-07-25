‘Hidden Fences’ Scribe Jordan Temple Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAAVariety has learned exclusively.

Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy Festival.

Temple is also a writer on Apple’s newest comedy series, “Hero Quest.” Previously, he wrote for Showtime’s Golden Globe-nominated series “SMILF” from creator Frankie Shaw as well as on “The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET.

As a stand-up, Temple was just named a 2018 Just For Laughs “New Face,” and a TBS “Comic to Watch” in 2017, where he subsequently made his stand-up debut on “Conan.”

He is managed by Lisa Mierke at Mosaic.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More TV

  • 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards

    Alfre Woodard Joins Apple Drama 'See'

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

  • Felicity, Jharrel, Jovan

    Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five' Adds Three, Including 'Moonlight' & 'Fences' Stars

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

  • 'Hidden Fences' Scribe Jordan Temple Signs

    'Hidden Fences' Scribe Jordan Temple Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

  • Jenni Konner and Jennifer GarnerHBO 'Camping'

    Jennifer Garner Tackles the Great Outdoors With Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner in HBO's 'Camping'

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

  • Jane Fonda TCA

    Jane Fonda Reflects on Vietnam, Talks '9 to 5' Reboot

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

  • John OliverHBO 'Last Week Tonight with

    John Oliver Talks Evolution of 'Last Week Tonight,' Jock Straps and Keeping Trump at Bay

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

  • 'Castle Rock' Bosses Reveal Key Stephen

    'Castle Rock' Bosses Break Down the Key Stephen King Moments

    Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad