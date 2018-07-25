‘Hidden Fences’ Scribe Jordan Temple Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer and comedian Jordan Temple has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively.

Temple is the writer behind the original play “Hidden Fences,” inspired by the viral mistake at the Golden Globes. The play comedically combined elements of the critically-acclaimed films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” It made its sold-out debut at last year’s New York Comedy Festival.

Temple is also a writer on Apple’s newest comedy series, “Hero Quest.” Previously, he wrote for Showtime’s Golden Globe-nominated series “SMILF” from creator Frankie Shaw as well as on “The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET.

As a stand-up, Temple was just named a 2018 Just For Laughs “New Face,” and a TBS “Comic to Watch” in 2017, where he subsequently made his stand-up debut on “Conan.”

He is managed by Lisa Mierke at Mosaic.