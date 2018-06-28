Jordan Peele Sets Sci-Fi Anthology Series ‘Weird City’ at YouTube Premium

Jordan Peele
YouTube Premium has ordered a comedic sci-fi anthology series from co-creators Jordan Peele and former “Key & Peele” writer Charlie Sanders, Variety has learned.

“Weird City,” as it is called, is set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird. Each episode is an exploration of issues that pertains to present day life, stories that could only be told now through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.

The series is written by Jordan and Sanders and produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Sonar Entertainment, Mosaic, and Raskal Productions. Jose Molina will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Peele, Sanders and Bernstein will also serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, who will executive produce for Monkeypaw, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni for Sonar, Sam Hansen and Jimmy Miller for Mosaic, and Keith Raskin and Linda Morel for Raskal.

The six-episode series will debut on YouTube Premium in 2019. Emmy winner Adam Bernsteinis set to direct the first two episodes.

“Writer/creator Charlie Sanders and I collaborated on some ‘Key & Peele’ sketches that took on everything from the ‘Black Republicans’ to ‘Continental Breakfasts’ to ‘Family Matters’,” said Peele. “Now, with YouTube we present a series of comedy driven twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off.”

This is not the only anthology series Peele has in the works. He is also executive producing a reboot of “The Twilight Zone” at CBS All Access. 

Peele is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Morris Yorn. Sanders is repped by WME and Mosaic.

In addition to his film work, Peele currently has multiple TV projects set up across a range of networks and streaming services. He is also an executive producer on the Tracy Morgan-led comedy “The Last OG” at TBS, which just wrapped up its first season. At HBO, he is executive producing “Lovecraft Country,” based on the book of the same name by Matt Ruff.

On the streaming side, in addition to “The Twilight Zone” reboot, Peele has set up the Nazi hunter drama “The Hunt” and a Lorena Bobbitt docu-series at Amazon. The Oscar-winner and his Monkeypaw Productions banner recently signed a first-look television deal with the streaming giant.

This also marks the second series order from YouTube this week. The streamer also picked up the dark comedy “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” starring and executive produced by Kirsten Dunst. George Clooney and Grant Heslov will also executive produce that series via their Smokehouse Pictures banner.

    YouTube Premium has ordered a comedic sci-fi anthology series from co-creators Jordan Peele and former “Key & Peele” writer Charlie Sanders, Variety has learned. “Weird City,” as it is called, is set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird. Each episode is an exploration of issues that pertains to present day life, stories that could only […]

