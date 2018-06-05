Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions Inks First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner have signed a first-look television deal at Amazon.

The news comes after Peele and Monkeypaw have already set up two projects at the streaming giant: “The Hunt,” the recently greenlit drama series about a team of Nazi hunters, and the upcoming documentary series “Lorena,” which will detail the case of Lorena Bobbitt.

“Jordan, Win Rosenfeld, and the Monkeypaw team represent the ideal creative collaboration as we continue to ramp up original, culturally relevant and riveting television,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Our Lorena Bobbitt documentary and series order for ‘The Hunt’ represent just the start of what will be a prolific and exciting relationship with Monkeypaw.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon,” Peele said. “They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally-relevant television we are.”

Peele is coming off of an Oscar win for best original screenplay for his blockbuster film “Get Out.” He is also the co-creator of the TBS comedy series “The Last OG” starring Tracy Morgan. Peele is also set to executive produce a reboot of “Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access and “Lovecraft Country” for HBO. He is also set up under a first-look film deal at Universal Pictures.

Peele is the latest high-profile creator to sign such a deal at a streaming service. Amazon famously lured “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman away from his overall deal at AMC last year, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino also signed overall deals at the streamer. Top showrunners Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy also both recently signed major deals at Netflix.