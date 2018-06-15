Jordan Klepper’s ‘The Opposition’ to End, Host Sets New Comedy Central Series

Jordan Klepper’s Comedy Central nightly late-night series “The Opposition” is ending after one season, with Klepper now set to host his own weekly series.

Variety has confirmed that Klepper’s new show will be titled “Klepper.” In the new, primetime series, the host gets out of the studio and into the real world, speaking to real people and addressing issues important to him and to the country.

The final episode of “The Opposition” will air on June 28, with “Klepper” currently eyed for a 2019 launch. “The Opposition” aired in the time slot immediately following “The Daily Show.” There are currently no plans to replace it, meaning “The Daily Show” will be Comedy Central’s only late-night news program.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the hard working, creative staff of ‘The Opposition’ who tirelessly filtered the world through the chaos of America’s fringe,” Klepper said in a statement. “This staff is remarkable. Moving forward, I will be leaving ‘The Opposition’s’ paranoid Jordan Klepper character behind. I figured maybe, right now, the world could use one less asshole. This new Jordan Klepper guy I know intimately cause I’ve been him for the better part of my life. He’s eager to get into the field, talk to real America and make a kickass television show.”

Klepper was previously a correspondent on “The Daily Show” for three years, with Trevor Noah co-creating and executive producing “The Opposition.” The show saw Klepper parodying far-right media personalities like Alex Jones, mixing desk segments with field pieces by a team of “citizen journalists” like Niccole Thurman and Tim Baltz among several others.

Deadline first reported the end of “The Opposition.”