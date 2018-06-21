You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Westworld’ Actor Jonathan Tucker, ‘New Girl’ EP Liz Meriwether Join Talent Denouncing Fox News

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jonathan Tucker
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing.

Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs from time to time. registered independent. ill be donating all @foxsearchlight @FOXTV @FOXSports @20thcenturyfox residuals to @RAICESTEXAS.”

“New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether, whose new 20th Century Fox Television-produced comedy “Single Parents” was ordered to series last month by ABC, took to Twitter to also denounce Fox News. “I am horrified and disgusted and furious,” Meriwether wrote in response to a tweet by filmmaker Judd Apatow calling on Fox talent to speak out against Fox News. “I don’t know what adding my voice ultimately means to the powers that be, but I have to speak out. This must stop.” In a previous tweet, Meriwether linked to a story about Corey Lewandowski’s remarks, calling them “horrifying.”

“How I Met Your Mother” creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also took to Twitter Tuesday to slam Fox News. “@FoxNews has damaged America. Shame on all of us,” Bays wrote. Thomas, in his own tweet, wrote, “I’d like to add my voice to those condemning Fox News for its heartlessness — I can’t imagine ever working for this corporation again in its current form.”

Meriwether has a deal at 20th Century Fox. Bays and Thomas are no longer with Fox, and are based at Sony Pictures Television.

On Sunday, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter to say that he was “ashamed” to work at Fox given the news division’s coverage of Trump policies that have led to nearly 2,000 children being separated from their parents. “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan, filmmaker Paul Feig, Apatow, director James Gunn, and “Ghosted” star Adam Scott are among those who have also spoken out against Fox News.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Jonathan Tucker

    'Westworld' Actor Jonathan Tucker, 'New Girl' EP Liz Meriwether Join Talent Denouncing Fox News

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

  • SONOS PATRICK SPENCE

    How Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Plans to Take on Apple, Google and Amazon

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

  • ABC News Paul Manafort

    ABC News Apologizes for Incorrect Paul Manafort Graphic

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1"

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Tops Tuesday

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    'Game of Thrones' Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Series Finale, Controversial Storylines

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Rachel Maddow Breaks Down on Air Reading Report of 'Tender Age' Shelters for Immigrant Children

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

  • MGM Acquires 'Live P.D.' Producer Big

    MGM Acquires 'Live PD' Producer Big Fish Entertainment

    The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing. Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad