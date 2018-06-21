‘Westworld’ Actor Jonathan Tucker, ‘New Girl’ EP Liz Meriwether Join Talent Denouncing Fox News

The number of current and former Fox creators publicly criticizing the company’s news division is growing.

Jonathan Tucker, who recurred this season on HBO’s “Westworld,” announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would donate money from past Fox projects to RAICES, a Texas non-profit serving immigrant children and families. Tucker wrote, “used to watch @FoxNews programs from time to time. registered independent. ill be donating all @foxsearchlight @FOXTV @FOXSports @20thcenturyfox residuals to @RAICESTEXAS.”

“New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether, whose new 20th Century Fox Television-produced comedy “Single Parents” was ordered to series last month by ABC, took to Twitter to also denounce Fox News. “I am horrified and disgusted and furious,” Meriwether wrote in response to a tweet by filmmaker Judd Apatow calling on Fox talent to speak out against Fox News. “I don’t know what adding my voice ultimately means to the powers that be, but I have to speak out. This must stop.” In a previous tweet, Meriwether linked to a story about Corey Lewandowski’s remarks, calling them “horrifying.”

“How I Met Your Mother” creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also took to Twitter Tuesday to slam Fox News. “@FoxNews has damaged America. Shame on all of us,” Bays wrote. Thomas, in his own tweet, wrote, “I’d like to add my voice to those condemning Fox News for its heartlessness — I can’t imagine ever working for this corporation again in its current form.”

Meriwether has a deal at 20th Century Fox. Bays and Thomas are no longer with Fox, and are based at Sony Pictures Television.

On Sunday, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter to say that he was “ashamed” to work at Fox given the news division’s coverage of Trump policies that have led to nearly 2,000 children being separated from their parents. “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan, filmmaker Paul Feig, Apatow, director James Gunn, and “Ghosted” star Adam Scott are among those who have also spoken out against Fox News.