Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Jonah Hill and Liev Schreiber will each host an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Hill stars in the recent Netflix series “Maniac” alongside Emma Stone. His feature directorial debut, “Mid90s,” is currently in theaters. He will host the Nov. 3 show and be joined by musical guest Maggie Rogers, who will be making her debut appearance on the long running NBC sketch comedy franchise. The singer-songwriter’s upcoming album “Heard It in a Past Life” is scheduled to be released Jan. 18 and includes the single “Light On.”

Schreiber, the star of Showtime drama “Ray Donovan,” which is currently in its sixth season, will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut Nov. 10. He will be joined by musical guest Lil Wayne, whose 12th studio album, “Tha Carter V,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

No host or musical guest has yet been slated for the Nov. 17 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which is produced in association with Broadway Video. The show’s creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Last month, “Saturday Night Live” won the Primetime Emmy award for best variety sketch series — the 72nd Emmy for the long-running program, which has won more awards than any other show in Emmy history.

