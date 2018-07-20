‘Metalocalypse’ Writer-Director Jon Schnepp Dies at at 51

Jon Schnepp and Holly Payne g at 'Extraordinary: Stan Lee' event at the Saban Theatre. Beverly Hills, 22.08.2017 | usage worldwide Photo by: Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
CREDIT: Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/

Jon Schnepp, who wrote for and directed the 2000s animated television series “Metalocalypse” died Thursday after suffering a stroke last week. He was 51.

Schnepp’s wife, Holly Payne, confirmed her husband’s death Friday on Twitter with a statement and a screenshot of a fundraiser page that had been collecting donations for Schnepp’s recovery and medical expenses.

“It is with a broken heart that the Schnepp family and I must announce the passing of our beloved Jon Schnepp, who died peacefully on July 19, 2018,” the statement reads. “Jon ultimately succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke.”

She went on to describe the fatal complications in detail, which involved “a blood clot removed from his left carotid artery, but the bleeding could not be stopped. Irreparable and catastrophic damage was caused to both hemispheres and all brain activity ceased. His sister Deborah and I had to make the difficult decision to take him off of life support. There was no possible way for him to recover. Please understand.”

Schnepp directed 34 episodes of “Metapocalypse” between 2006 and 2013. The series followed the melodramatic adventures of global hit death metal band, “Dethklok,” and featured the voices of Brendon Small, Tommy Blacha, and Mark Hamill. Throughout his career, Schnepp worked as an animator on several projects, including “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” and most recently 2016’s “Nerdland.”

He also worked with the Collider entertainment site as host of Collider Heroes  and as a panelist on Collider Movie Talk.

More of his directing and producing credits include “The Venture Bros.,” “The ABCs of Death,” and the 2017 documentary “Temple of Art.” Schnepp is survived by Payne, his sister, Deborah, his mother, Miriam, and his father, David.

(Pictured: Jon Schnepp and Holly Payne)

