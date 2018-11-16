Jon Cryer Set as Lex Luthor in CW’s ‘Supergirl’

Jon Cryer has been cast as Lex Luthor in the CW’s “Supergirl.”

The move marks a return to series television for Cryer, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the long-running CBS comedy “Two and a Half Men.”

Cryer will recur on the Warner Bros. Television superhero drama as Luthor, the classic villain from the Superman comics, television shows, and films. He will make his first “Supergirl” appearance in the upcoming 15th episode of the show’s current and fourth season.

The actor played Lenny Luthor, nephew to Gene Hackman’s Lex, in the 1987 feature “Superman IV: A Quest for Peace.”

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” said “Supergirl” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. “Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Cryer recently completed production on the feature “Big Time Adolescence” with Pete Davidson. He is represented by Forward Entertainment, UTA, and attorney David Fox. He played Alan Harper on Warner Bros.-produced “Two and a Half Men” from 2003 to 2015. He has appeared sparingly in TV roles since the series ended, with guest roles on “Mom,” “The Ranch,” “NCIS,” and “Will & Grace.”