Rafe Spall, Allison Tolman, John Slattery Join Hulu Comedy Pilot ‘Kansas City’

Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles.

John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the liberal East K.C.

Spall will play Ben Graham, a citizen of East K.C., wearily has resigned himself to only being able to see his 15-year-old daughter for a few hours each day. That is, until he’s approached about being a spy.

Slattery stars as Ellis Brookmeyer is Ben’s ex-father-in-law, the last mayor of unified Kansas City and now the leading funder of West K.C.’s secret police. He will stop at nothing to bring East K.C. to its knees.

Tolman will play Tabatha Brookmeyer. She previously left her husband, Ben, and East K.C., to go live with their daughter in West K.C. Her motivations then, and now, are complicated, as is her fraught relationship with her father, Ellis.

Zev Borow wrote “Kansas City” and will executive produce along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television. Rhys Thomas will direct the pilot. Amblin will produce along with Sony Pictures Television.

Slattery is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Spall is repped by Troika and UTA. Tolman is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero. Borow is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.