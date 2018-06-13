You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rafe Spall, Allison Tolman, John Slattery Join Hulu Comedy Pilot ‘Kansas City’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles.

John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the liberal East K.C.

Spall will play Ben Graham, a citizen of East K.C., wearily has resigned himself to only being able to see his 15-year-old daughter for a few hours each day. That is, until he’s approached about being a spy.

Slattery stars as Ellis Brookmeyer is Ben’s ex-father-in-law, the last mayor of unified Kansas City and now the leading funder of West K.C.’s secret police. He will stop at nothing to bring East K.C. to its knees.

Tolman will play Tabatha Brookmeyer. She previously left her husband, Ben, and East K.C., to go live with their daughter in West K.C. Her motivations then, and now, are complicated, as is her fraught relationship with her father, Ellis.

Zev Borow wrote “Kansas City” and will executive produce along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television. Rhys Thomas will direct the pilot. Amblin will produce along with Sony Pictures Television.

Slattery is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Spall is repped by Troika and UTA. Tolman is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero. Borow is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.

More TV

  • FREAKY FRIDAY - Cozi Zuehlsdorff ("Dolphin

    TV Roundup: Disney Channel's 'Freaky Friday' Sets Premiere Date

    Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles. John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the […]

  • Rafe Spall, Allison Tolman, John Slattery

    Rafe Spall, Allison Tolman, John Slattery Join Hulu Comedy Pilot 'Kansas City'

    Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles. John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the […]

  • Millie Bobby Brown

    Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter After Becoming Homophobic Meme

    Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles. John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the […]

  • Judd ApatowTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Judd Apatow Talks 'Quality Control' Problem of Peak TV Era

    Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles. John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the […]

  • Jeff Zucker

    Jeff Zucker Will Stay at CNN Through 2020 Election

    Ahead of its official pilot order at Hulu, the comedy “Kansas City” has cast several key roles. John Slattery, Allison Tolman, and Rafe Spall will all star in the single-camera series. It is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad