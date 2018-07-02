John Malkovich Joins Jude Law in HBO, Sky’s ‘The New Pope’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned.

It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it as Sorrentino’s second limited series set in the world of the modern papacy.

Law starred in “The Young Pope” as Lenny Belardo, who took the name Pius XIII as he became the first American pope in history. Whether or not Law will reprise that role, given the uncertainty of the character’s future at the end of the first series, is unknown. It is rumored that Malkovich will play the new pontiff, though no official description of either actor’s character has been released.

Malkovich has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor; first for his role in “Places in the Heart” and again for “In the Line of Fire.” His career stretches back nearly three decades and has included everything from the acclaimed period drama “Dangerous Liaisons” to thrillers “Con Air” and the “Red” film franchise. He also starred in the self-referential dramedy “Being John Malkovich” from director Spike Jonze and writer Charlie Kaufman. Primarily known for his onscreen film work, “The New Pope” will mark a rare television role for Malkovich.  He is repped by WME.

Related

Law is currently filming the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” in which he plays Dr Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell. He will also be seen in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” in which he takes on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore. He is also known for his work in films like “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” the “Sherlock Holmes” franchise, and “Enemy at the Gates.” He is repped by WME in the U.S., Julian Belfrage Associates in the U.K., and LBI Entertainment.

Production on “The New Pope” is scheduled to begin in Italy in November. Sorrentino will write the series with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises. It is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and co-produced by Mediapro. FremantleMedia International will act as the global distributor.

“The Young Pope” debuted on Sky in October 2016 and then on HBO in January 2017. Law received a Golden Globe nomination for his work on the show.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • John Malkovich Joins Jude Law in

    John Malkovich Joins Jude Law in HBO, Sky's 'The New Pope'

    John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned. It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it […]

  • BBC Studios’ Tim Davie, AMC’s Josh

    BBC Studios’ Tim Davie, AMC Networks' Josh Sapan Will Give MIPCOM Keynotes

    John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned. It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it […]

  • Brazil v Croatia - International Friendly

    Brazil vs. Mexico World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned. It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it […]

  • Endemol Shine's Sophie Turner Laing Set

    Endemol Shine Chief Sophie Turner Laing to Receive International Emmy

    John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned. It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it […]

  • “Octonauts” Movies Set For China and

    'Octonauts' Movies Set as Silvergate Launches China Unit, Pacts With Wanda (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned. It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it […]

  • Croatian football player Ante Rebic during

    Croatia vs Denmark World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in “The New Pope,” the follow up to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope,” Variety has learned. It was previously said that the series, an original production of HBO and Italy’s Sky, will not be a second season of “The Young Pope.” Rather, HBO and Sky described it […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad