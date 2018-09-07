John Lennon, Yoko Ono Documentary to Reveal the Untold Story of ‘Imagine’

A new feature documentary will use unseen archive and access to material from John Lennon’s estate to relay the untold story behind his classic song “Imagine,” and the album of the same name.

“John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky” has been commissioned by U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and will air later this year. Producers Eagle Rock have secured previously unheard audio including the first demo of “Imagine,” as well as never-heard-before interviews with one-time Beatle Lennon. Previously unseen footage will show him and Yoko working together in London.

“I feel in the big picture the fact that John and I met was to do this song,” Yoko says in her interview in the film.

Other voices in the documentary include David Bailey, the photographer who famously captured the couple in a 1971 photograph that ended up on the cover of Vogue. John’s eldest son, Julian, is also part of the film.

Channel 4 said the 90-minute film will go beyond just “Imagine” and also tell the story of Yoko meeting John and East meeting West. Emmy Award Winning and Oscar nominated Michael Epstein (“LennoNYC”) will direct the film.

“The message of ‘Imagine’ is just as powerful today as it was when John and Yoko wrote it nearly fifty years ago,” Epstein said. “I look at the world see it overcome with hate and engaged in wars seemingly without end, and I truly miss John’s voice. We need him now more than ever. And that is what we hope to do with ‘Above Us Only Sky,’ show how John and Yoko’s message of peace and love still matters.”

Terry Shand, CEO of Eagle Rock added: “With exclusive access to the extensive Lennon video, audio and photo archive, including much previously unseen material as well as interviews with a wide range of people directly involved with the recording, this is an exciting opportunity to tell this story fully for the first time.”

