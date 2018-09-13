John Legend Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 16 as Coach

John Legend
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend.

John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach.

More to come…

