John Legend Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 16 as Coach

“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend.
John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach.
More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend.
John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach.
More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…
“The Voice” Season 16 is adding another music legend. John Legend has joined the cast of the NBC singing competition series as its newest coach. More to come…