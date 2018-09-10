John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice Become Newest EGOTs With Emmy Win

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Tim Rice - Outstanding Variety Special (Live) - ÔJesus Christ Super Star Live in ConcertÕCreative Arts Emmys, Press Room, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards.

All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as producer and Lloyd Webber and Rice as the composer and lyricist of the original 1970 musical. They became just the 13th, 14th, and 15th people in history to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and Legend made history as the youngest to do so as well as the first black man.

This is the first time that more than two people have achieved an EGOT in a single calendar year. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were also in the running for achieving an EGOT on Sunday, but lost their Emmy category for original song for the the TV version of “A Christmas Story.”

Legend, who is also nominated for his titular performance in the limited series/TV movie lead actor category at the Primetime Emmys, has won 10 Grammy awards, one Oscar (in 2015 for best original song) and one Tony (for best revival, just last year).

Related

Backstage after the win, Legend said, “When I got into the music business it was a dream of mine to win Grammys and have plenty of success as a musician and sell lots of records and tour around the world as a performer, but I never had a dream of winning an EGOT, I didn’t even know what that was at the time.”

He went on to credit his new achievement on “huge collaborative efforts,” thanking Ava DuVernay and Common for working together on writing the song for “Selma” and his team for his theater and musical success. He added, “Tonight, it’s about ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and the reason we won tonight is because first of all, Andrew and Tim created some beautiful work, and we had the privilege of performing that on television.”

Lloyd joked that he has spent “this afternoon thinking what could I possibly win for if I don’t win this, outstanding hairdresser? I was getting very worried but it’s fantastic.” He also gave credit to producer Craig Zadan, who died three weeks ago, for the project’s success.

Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice join previous EGOT winners Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rodgers, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Robert Lopez, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin and Mel Brooks.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and

    John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice Become Newest EGOTs With Emmy Win

    Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards. All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as […]

  • Anthony Bourdain Dead

    Anthony Bourdain Wins Six Posthumous Emmys

    Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards. All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as […]

  • 'You' Team Talks 'Testing the Limits'

    'You' Team Talks 'Testing the Limits' of Reaction to 'Predatory Men'

    Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards. All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as […]

  • CBS' New Directors Specialize In Deal-Making

    CBS' New Directors Specialize In Deal-Making and New Media

    Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards. All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as […]

  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn. Heidi Klum,

    Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn on Leaving 'Project Runway,' Starting New Show on Amazon

    Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards. All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as […]

  • Leslie Moonves. Allen & Company Sun

    CBS Shakeup: Moonves Out, Lawsuit Settled, New Board Members Named

    Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys saw the crowning of three new EGOT winners, with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice becoming the latest to win the industry’s biggest four awards. All three earned the coveted title by winning an Emmy for best variety special for NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert,” with Legend as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad