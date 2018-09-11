Listen: John Landgraf on Disney-Fox Deal and the Future of Television

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cynthia Littleton and John LandgrafVariety Entertainment & Technology Summit, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Sep 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants.

Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st Century Fox assets on the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcasting featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

“You can see at least four large media companies that are going to be aggressively pursuing a large streaming platform — Netflix, Amazon, Disney in its future iteration, and AT&T-Time Warner,” Landgraf says during the Q&A held Sept. 6 as part of Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Beverly Hills.

“I don’t think those are the last combinations, and I don’t think those are the last entrants. I’m not saying that YouTube isn’t making original series or that Facebook isn’t hedging around the edge of it. And you have to add Apple. But in terms of somebody saying, ‘Okay, we’re going to commit whatever it takes — $5 billion, $10 billion — there are four companies. … It would be surprising to me, for example, if Comcast didn’t eventually take a step toward creating a large streaming platform.”

Related

FX has become known for investing in research to get a handle on just how many scripted series are on the air in the U.S. As of the last count, the number was 487 and climbing. Landgraf acknowledged that his prediction in 2017 that the volume of original series would begin to drop by 2019 was way off.

“As long as this titanic competition between large media companies exists and we don’t see the outlines of the end state, I think you’re going to see that kind of peak spending,” Landgraf said. “But I think our industry is looking at the biggest hangover it has ever had at whatever point you reach the end state.”

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Listen to the podcast below for the full interview, or check out previous “Strictly Business” episodes featuring AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, Showtime’s David NevinsSpotify’s Dawn OstroffBankable Productions’ Tyra BanksHBO’s Richard Plepler, and Entertainment Studios’ Byron Allen. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Cynthia Littleton and John LandgrafVariety Entertainment

    Listen: John Landgraf on Disney-Fox Deal and the Future of Television

    FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants. Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st […]

  • 'I Feel Bad' Team on 'Brainstorming

    'I Feel Bad' Team on 'Brainstorming About Their Own Lives' for Comedy

    FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants. Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st […]

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, WME Team for Live Storytelling Event Tour

    FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants. Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st […]

  • CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics'

    CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

    FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants. Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st […]

  • Gayle King Calls for CBS to

    Gayle King Calls for CBS to Release Results of Leslie Moonves Investigation

    FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants. Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Jim Scuitto Joins CNN's Daytime Schedule

    FX Networks CEO John Landgraf sees the future of television shaping up as a global business led by a handful of media giants with the resources to operate global streaming giants. Landgraf, one of the industry’s most astute thinkers, makes his most extensive comments to date about Disney’s acquisition of FX Networks and other 21st […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad