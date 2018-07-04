John Hardie Exiting as CEO of U.K.-Based News and Factual Producer ITN

John Hardie will step down as CEO of ITN at the end of the year. ITN is one of the main broadcast news producers in the U.K. and also has a separate production arm that majors in factual and fast-turnaround documentary programming.

Hardie has been at ITN for nine years, returning the business to profitability and spearheading a diversification strategy. The company said it is will start looking for a new CEO soon.

The departing exec said “the time has come for me to start the next chapter of my career and pursue some long-held ambitions.” He added: “It will be my enduring pride to have played my part in shaping ITN into one of the most successful, highly-regarded television production companies in the UK, solidifying its position not only in world-class broadcast news but also in television production, sports, advertising and digital.”

Prior to ITN, Hardie was Disney’s EVP for the EMEA region, and before that was commercial director at ITV. He has also been the chair of the Royal Television Society.

ITN Chair Geert Linnebank said Hardie “leaves the company in fantastic shape for the future with a strong blueprint for further expansion both in the U.K. and internationally.”

The company, which counts British broadcaster ITV as its largest shareholder, makes daily news programs for ITV, Channel 4 and Viacom’s Channel 5. Its factual shows include “Drug Lords” for Netflix and the recent Channel 4 one-off “Russian Spy Assassins.”