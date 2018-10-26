You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Americans’ Alum Joel Fields Joins FX’s Bob Fosse-Gwen Verdon Limited Series as Executive Producer

Cynthia Littleton

Joel Fields has joined the production team on FX’s limited series revolving around the creative partnership between stage legend Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon.

Fields is serving as an exec producer on the eight-part series along with Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are set to star.

Fields brings a showrunner’s sensibility to the team of Tony-winning legit heavyweights. He’s coming off the six-season run of FX’s “The Americans,” for which he and fellow showrunner Joe Weisberg won a writing Emmy last month.

“The chance to work with these extraordinary artists over the past months has been a gift,” said Fields. “It’s a story we’re all obsessed with as musical theater and film geeks (we can literally quote the source material from memory as it’s all in our hard-drives from childhood) and at the same time it’s as universal and moving and relevant today as ever.”

