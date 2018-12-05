Joe Cole Recruited to Sky and Cinemax’s ‘Gangs of London’

Sky and Cinemax have recruited new gang members. Fresh from winning best actor for his performance in “A Prayer Before Dawn” at the BIFAs, Joe Cole has joined the pay-TV players’ upcoming drama “Gangs of London.” Sope Dirisu (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”) has also signed up.

Production is underway on the series, which hails from writer-director Gareth Evans (“The Raid”) and is being produced by Pulse Films and Sister Pictures. The thriller follows the power struggle that ensues when a criminal kingpin is assassinated, creating a power vacuum, and international gangs battle for control of London’s underworld.

Evans created the show with Matt Flannery and will direct most of the 10 episodes, which will feature his hallmark complex, choreographed, fight scenes. Corin Hardy, fresh off the success of “The Nun,” will also direct several installments alongside French director Xavier Gens (“Hitman”).

Lucian Msamati (“Kiri”), Michelle Fairley (“Game of Thrones”), Mark Lewis Jones (“Child 44”), Narges Rashidi (“The Girlfriend Experience”), Jing Lusi (“The Romanoffs”), Pippa Bennett-Warner (“MotherFatherSon”), and Brian Vernel (“Dunkirk”) will all appear in the series.

Orli Shuka (“War Machine”), Richard Harrington (“Hinterland”), Jude Akuwidike (“Beasts of No Nation”), and Emmett J Scanlan (“Butterfly”) have also signed on.

