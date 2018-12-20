Joanne Lipman’s ‘That’s What She Said’ Being Adapted as TV Drama

Post-#MeToo era bestseller “That’s What She Said” is coming to the small screen in dramatic form.

In Joanne Lipman’s 2018 book – “That’s What She Said: What Men Need to Know (and Women Need to Tell Them) About Working Together” – the former USA Today editor-in-chief wrote about her own experiences as she set out a blueprint for gender parity in the workplace.

Red Arrow Studios has optioned the nonfiction title, which is published by Harper Collins. It will team with Charlie Lyons and Anonymous Content to work up a scripted series based on the book. No broadcaster or platform is attached.

The book is replete with anecdotes from Lipman’s rise to the top, a narrative through-line in her book that will be the focus of the TV series. Discussions are underway with potential writers.

“Joanne’s work is timely and insightful, offering a nuanced exploration of gender politics in the workplace and how we can collectively progress in the wake of #MeToo,” said Carlo Dusi, executive vice president of commercial strategy for scripted at Red Arrow Studios International.

Lyons added: “Joanne is a dazzling storyteller with the worldview and wisdom to tackle this provocative project. I’m honored to work with her, Anonymous and Red Arrow on this exciting television event.”

Paul Green and Paula Munoz Vega will exec produce for Anonymous Content alongside Lyons, and Dusi and Bo Stehmeier for Red Arrow.