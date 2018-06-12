HBO Alum Joanna Scholl to Head Marketing and Communications at Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media has named former HBO executive Joanna Scholl senior VP of marketing and communications.

Scholl was most recently VP of consumer marketing and strategy at HBO. Based in New York, she will lead marketing, public relations, promotions and sales campaigns for the Paley Center.

“I am excited to join the Paley Center for Media at this seminal moment in media and emerging technology,” Scholl said in a statement. “I look forward to driving the strategic marketing vision and contributing to the global expansion for an organization that I have long admired.”

At HBO, Scholl oversaw some of the networking most high-profile marketing campaigns for hit shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Girls,” “Silicon Valley” and “Ballers.” She also launched the campaigns for iconic series “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Wire.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joanna to The Paley Center for Media,” Maureen Reidy, Paley Center president-CEO. “With over twenty years of expertise, Joanna will play a crucial role in the Paley Center’s continued growth, and we look forward to the many exciting initiatives she will launch on the Paley Center’s behalf.”