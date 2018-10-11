Joanna Coles, Hearst Magazines Veteran, Joins CBS News (EXCLUSIVE)

Joanna Coles, the veteran magazine editor and former chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, is coming aboard “CBS This Morning” as a creative adviser.

CBS News President David Rhodes announced the news to staffers Thursday. Coles’ role will be part time.

“Initially, Joanna will be engaged with the CBS This Morning team and will weigh in on other strategic opportunities. We love the journalism that CTM is doing, we believe in the people doing it—and we want Joanna’s perspective and experience to help us engage new audiences everywhere around that work,” Rhodes told staffers in a memo.

