ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return for New York Shows

Brian Steinberg

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to the Big Apple.

The late-night host’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” unveiled its plans for a fourth run of shows to be taped from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House starting Monday, October 15. This stand will mark the fourth time that Kimmel and his show have broadcast from BAM.

Guests for the week are expected to include Adam Sandler, John Krasinski, Cardi B, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Julia Louis Dreyfus and Mike Birbiglia. The show has scheduled musical performances from St. Vincent, BeBe RexhaWu Tang Clan and others.

Kimmel’s New York runs typically generate some buzz for his late-night ABC show. He last arrived for a New York run in the fall of 2017, just after his program took a turn toward the political. Kimmel gained notice by weighing in on the nation’s healthcare debate, inspired by the birth of his son Billy, who is afflicted with a heart defect. That sparked some emotional monologues in which the host took on U.S. Senators over multiple nights. He has also tackled gun control and told voters for President Trump that “you know you picked the wrong guy.”

Previous guests of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Brooklyn have included David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Bill Murray, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Alicia Keys, and Jay Z.

