Jimmy Kimmel Joins Late-Night Hosts With Special Election Shows

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jimmy Kimmel Healthcare
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts.

Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely to prove pivotal in shaping the nation’s direction in months to come. Kimmel will be joined by Sacha Baron Cohen and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The wee-hours crowd has found fertile ground in recent years with live broadcasts tied to political events. Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” has been doing live election programs since 2000, but the ascent of Donald Trump to the White House has brought out more of the programs. During the 2016 election, Colbert, Meyers, Noah and Bill Maher were among those cracking wise during live broadcasts (and in front of a live studio audience).

Other hosts are trying different election maneuvers. Samantha Bee will broadcast two different episodes of her “Full Frontal” on TBS, one on Monday and one on Wednesday. Her show typically airs just once per week.

Billy Eichner and Soledad O’Brien are expected to join Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night” after late coverage of election results subsides.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Wheel of Fortune Jeopardy

    ABC Shells Out to Keep 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy' After Big Offer From Fox

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Healthcare

    Jimmy Kimmel Joins Late-Night Hosts With Special Election Shows

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

  • MAYANS M.C. -- "Cuervo/Tz'ikb'uul" -- Season

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 5, 2018: 'Mayans M.C.,' 'The Last Ship'

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

  • Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong to Star

    Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong to Star in Unscripted Series Pilot for TBS

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

  • 'The Rookie' Picked Up for Full

    'The Rookie' Picked Up for Full Season at ABC

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

  • Snapchat to Launch Three More Series

    Snapchat to Launch Three More Series From Barcroft Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

  • The Kominsky Method Review

    TV Review: Michael Douglas in 'The Kominsky Method'

    Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad