Jimmy Kimmel Joins Late-Night Hosts With Special Election Shows

Election Night 2018 will be fraught with tight political races and tons of anticipation – and filled with real-time jokes from TV’s late-night hosts.

Jimmy Kimmel will join Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in presenting a live broadcast Tuesday night, just as Americans are getting results from many state and local races likely to prove pivotal in shaping the nation’s direction in months to come. Kimmel will be joined by Sacha Baron Cohen and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The wee-hours crowd has found fertile ground in recent years with live broadcasts tied to political events. Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” has been doing live election programs since 2000, but the ascent of Donald Trump to the White House has brought out more of the programs. During the 2016 election, Colbert, Meyers, Noah and Bill Maher were among those cracking wise during live broadcasts (and in front of a live studio audience).

Other hosts are trying different election maneuvers. Samantha Bee will broadcast two different episodes of her “Full Frontal” on TBS, one on Monday and one on Wednesday. Her show typically airs just once per week.

Billy Eichner and Soledad O’Brien are expected to join Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night” after late coverage of election results subsides.