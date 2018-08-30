‘Westworld’ Star Jimmi Simpson Joins Ben Kingsley in Epix Drama ‘Our Lady, LTD’

Jimmi SimpsonNetflix FYSEE USS Callister (Black Mirror) Panel, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 6 June 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Jimmi Simpson has been cast opposite Sir Ben Kingsley in the recently announced Epix drama series “Our Lady, LTD,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as a modern noir drama that follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects.

James is a disgraced firefighter who seizes a chance, illicit opportunity to reverse his life’s worsening course. When his plan veers dangerously off track, James must call on strength and fortitude he did not know he possessed in order to survive it all.

Epix has ordered a 10-episode first season, with shooting set to begin this fall in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for a 2019 launch.

Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Conrad also directing six episodes. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will also executive produce. The series will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Simpson currently stars in the hit HBO series “Westworld,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy this year in the guest actor in a drama category. He also recently starred in USA Network’s “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” as Det. Russell Poole and had a key role in the acclaimed “USS Callister” of “Black Mirror.” Simpson’s other TV credits include “House of Cards,” “Psych,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Newsroom,” and “Breakout Kings.” He will next be seen in the A24 film “Under the Silver Lake” opposite Andrew Garfield.

He is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment Partners, and Hansen Jacobson.

