Jim Scuitto Joins CNN's Daytime Schedule

Washington correspondent Jim Scuitto will join CNN’s daytime lineup, working with Poppy Harlow as co-anchor of the network’s two-hour mid-morning “CNN Newsroom.”

CNN expects Sciutto to bring his experience covering the intelligence community, foreign policy, and the Department of Defense to the New York-based program. Sciutto will remain CNN’s chief national security correspondent and will continue to serve as a fill-in anchor for several of the network’s news programs. 

The move adds a new element to a “Newsroom,” where Harlow has held forth since February of 2017. Sciutto would appear to be stepping into a role previously held by John Berman, who recently moved to anchor CNN’s “New Day” opposite Alisyn Camerota. Harlow will continue to anchor and cover major breaking news stories for the network and interview influential business and  for her CNN podcast “BossFiles.”

Prior to joining CNN, Sciutto served as ABC News’ senior foreign correspondent, based primarily in London and later in Washington. While there, he reported from more than 50 countries across the globe including dozens of assignments from inside Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran. Prior to ABC News, he served as the Hong Kong-based correspondent for Asia Business News. A graduate from Yale University with a bachelor’s degree in Chinese history, Sciutto began his career as the moderator and producer of a weekly public affairs talk show on PBS. Sciutto has also served as chief of staff and senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to China, Gary Locke.

CNN also announced that Alex Marquardt will be joining its national security beat, and will be based in New York as Senior National Correspondent.  He spent most of the last decade as a foreign correspondent for ABC News based in Beirut, Jerusalem and Moscow. He started his career as a political embed for CNN during the 2008 presidential election.

