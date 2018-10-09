Jim Parsons to Produce Multi-Cam ‘Bless Her Heart’ With Put Pilot Commitment at ABC

“Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons is attached to executive produce a multi-camera comedy in the works at ABC, Variety has learned.

In a competitive situation, ABC has given a put pilot commitment to the the series, which is titled “Bless Her Heart.” It is described as a multigenerational family comedy centered on two very different Texas matriarchs who wreak havoc on their children’s lives when they all wind up living together. The series is inspired by Parsons’ early life in Texas.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Chuck Tatham. Tatham’s previous credits include “Modern Family,” “Arrested Development,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Suddenly Susan,” and “Full House.” He is repped by WME and Red Sun Entertainment.

Parsons will produce via his That’s Wonderful Productions banner along with That’s Wonderful’s Todd Spiewak. Eric Norsoph, the company’s head of development and production, will oversee the project. That’s Wonderful’s vice president of development, Alison Mo Massey, is said to have been integral to the project as well. Warner Bros. Television, where Parsons and That’s Wonderful are under an overall deal, will produce.

That’s Wonderful Productions is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Parsons and Spiewak are also executive producers on the hit “Big Bang Theory” prequel series “Young Sheldon,” with Norsoph serving as co-producer. Parsons is also the narrator on that series. That’s Wonderful also have the multi-cam comedy “The Inn Crowd” currently in development at NBC. The company also recently wrapped production on the Netflix comedy series “Special,” written by and starring Ryan O’Connell.