Showtime Renews Jim Carrey Comedy ‘Kidding’ for Second Season

The series has drawn strong reviews since its debut on Sept. 9. Carrey plays a famed children’s show host facing a mid-life crisis. Dave Holstein created the series and is exec producer and showrunner with Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.
” ‘Kidding’ has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television,” said Showtime president of programming Gary Levine. “I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in season two.”
