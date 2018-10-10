You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Showtime Renews Jim Carrey Comedy ‘Kidding’ for Second Season

Cynthia Littleton

Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles and Danny Trejo as himself in KIDDING (Season 1, Episode 01, "Green Means Go").
Showtime has renewed the Jim Carrey comedy “Kidding” for a second season.

The series has drawn strong reviews since its debut on Sept. 9. Carrey plays a famed children’s show host facing a mid-life crisis. Dave Holstein created the series and is exec producer and showrunner with Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.

” ‘Kidding’ has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television,” said Showtime president of programming Gary Levine. “I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in season two.”

