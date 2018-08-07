Jim Carrey on What Drew Him to ‘Kidding:’ ‘Idea of Identity’

Jim Carrey
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday.

“The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show touches on the idea of “trying to hang on to the idea of the self.”

Kidding” centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The series also stars Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, and Judy Greer

Carrey has frequently spoken about his changing concept of identity in recent years, most notably following the release of the documentary “Jim & Andy.” That film chronicled Carrey’s in-depth transformation to play Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film “Man on the Moon.”

“I found myself subjugating Jim Carrey for Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton, and then at the end of it, looking for Jim Carrey again and having trouble finding him,” Carrey told Variety back in September. “And at a certain point, I realized, ‘Hey, wait a second. If it’s so easy to lose Jim Carrey, who the hell is Jim Carrey?’”

 

  • David Cross Arrested Development

    David Cross, Marc Maron, Desus & Mero to Headline New York Comedy Festival

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

  • Jet Molly McCook

    'Last Man Standing' Adds Molly McCook and Jet Jurgensmeyer in Recasting

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

  • Magnum PI TCA

    TV Reboots Have a Long Way to Go on Inclusivity (Column)

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

  • CORE Media Acquires Intellectual Property Corp.

    CORE Media Acquires Intellectual Property Corp., Relaunches as Industrial Media

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

  • Claire Danes, Homeland

    'Homeland' to End With Season 8 at Showtime

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

  • David Nevins, President & CEO of

    Showtime Chief on Moonves Claims: 'Nothing More Important' Than Safe Workplace

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

  • Lebron James

    LeBron James to Produce Docu-Series 'Shut Up and Dribble' for Showtime

    Jim Carrey discussed what it was that drew him to the Showtime series “Kidding” at the TCA summer press tour on Monday. “The search for identity is a theme that’s always been attractive to me,” Carrey said. “There’s definitely something in this piece that calls to me.” Carrey went on to say that the show […]

