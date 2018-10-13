Jetpack Snags Rights to Cartoon Network Brazil Hit and ‘Barefoot Bandits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand.

“Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon Network Brazil in 2017, and the top-rated Sunday show on Brazil’s TV Cultura in 2018. It follows the titular penguin, who was adopted and raised by human parents and who faces his biggest challenge – surviving school.

“Barefoot Bandits” airs on TVNZ in New Zealand and Network Ten Australia. The comedy adventure features a stellar cast of voice talent including “Flight of the Concords” stars Rhys Darby and Jermaine Clement, who have previously voiced animated series “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

The voice cast also includes Temuera Morrison (“Moana”), John Rhys Davies (“Lord of the Rings”), and Lucy Lawless (“Xena Warrior Princess”).

Jetpack Distribution CEO, Dominic Gardiner, said that the shows the company has picked up for distribution bolster its comedy animation lineup. “Both are funny, quirky and feature hilarious characters that will appeal strongly to kids globally,” said Gardiner, a former Disney and Turner exec. “We look forward to presenting them in Cannes.”