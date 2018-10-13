You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jetpack Snags Rights to Cartoon Network Brazil Hit and ‘Barefoot Bandits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jetpack Distribution

Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand.

“Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon Network Brazil in 2017, and the top-rated Sunday show on Brazil’s TV Cultura in 2018. It follows the titular penguin, who was adopted and raised by human parents and who faces his biggest challenge – surviving school.

“Barefoot Bandits” airs on TVNZ in New Zealand and Network Ten Australia. The comedy adventure features a stellar cast of voice talent including “Flight of the Concords” stars Rhys Darby and Jermaine Clement, who have previously voiced animated series “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

The voice cast also includes Temuera Morrison (“Moana”), John Rhys Davies (“Lord of the Rings”), and Lucy Lawless (“Xena Warrior Princess”).

Jetpack Distribution CEO, Dominic Gardiner, said that the shows the company has picked up for distribution bolster its comedy animation lineup. “Both are funny, quirky and feature hilarious characters that will appeal strongly to kids globally,” said Gardiner, a former Disney and Turner exec. “We look forward to presenting them in Cannes.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More TV

  • Kalle Kujala Launches Walking Walnut, Announces

    Finland’s Kalle Kujala Launches Walking Walnut, Announces First Series

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

  • First-Ever Longform ‘Angry Birds’ Series in

    First Longform ‘Angry Birds’ Series in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

  • France’s TeamTO, China’s UYoung Media Seal

    France’s TeamTO, China’s UYoung Media Seal Strategic Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

  • International Broadcasters Buy New Thomas the

    Raft of International Broadcasters Buy New Thomas the Tank Engine Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

  • Jetpack Snags Cartoon Network Brazil Hit

    Jetpack Snags Rights to Cartoon Network Brazil Hit and ‘Barefoot Bandits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

  • Melania Trump

    In Rare TV Interview, Melania Trump Defies Narrative

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

  • Iron Fist

    Marvel's 'Iron Fist' Won't Return for Season 3 on Netflix

    Growing kids distributor Jetpack has landed two new animated series that it will launch internationally at MipJunior. The U.K.-based firm has snagged international rights to “Oswaldo,” which hails from Brazil, and “Barefoot Bandits,” which is on air in Australia and New Zealand. “Oswaldo” has the distinction of being the most-watched Brazilian animated series on Cartoon […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad