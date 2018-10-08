You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jessica Biel to Star in, Produce Facebook Watch Series ‘Limetown’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
'The Sinner' film premiere
CREDIT: Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce.

Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. Facebook has ordered a 10 episode first season.

Biel willexecutive produce via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple. Endeavor Content will serve as the studio. Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the “Limetown” podcast, will write and also executive produce. Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce and showrun, with Adrienne Erickson producing.

In addition, Endeavor Audio is releasing the second season of the “Limetown” podcast on October 31. It begins where the first season  ends, diving into the minds of the individuals responsible for Limetown, its disappearance and subsequent cover up. The first season had over 10 million downloads and went to number one on the Apple Podcasts charts.

The role marks a return to a starring role in a television series for Biel, who executive produced and starred in the first season of the critically-acclaimed USA Network drama “The Sinner.” The second season, which Biel also executive produced, concluded in September.

Biel is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Akers and Bronkie are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Midnight Radio is repped by WME.

“Limetown” is the latest female-led drama to land a series order at Facebook Watch. The original content arm of the social media giant recently released the Elizabeth Olsen drama “Sorry for Your Loss” and is currently working on “Queen America,” which will star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • DIRTY JOHN -- "Approachable Dreams" Episode

    TV News Roundup: 'Dirty John' Sets Bravo Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer

    Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience […]

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Jessica Biel to Star in, Produce Facebook Watch Series 'Limetown'

    Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience […]

  • Patricia Heaton

    Patricia Heaton to Star in Multi-Cam Comedy Series at CBS

    Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience […]

  • Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher in

    'Shameless' Star Cameron Monaghan Announces Series Exit

    Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience […]

  • My Dinner with herve

    'My Dinner with Hervé' Director on the 'Strange and Surreal' 25-Year Road to Screen

    Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience […]

  • Tina Perry Erik Logan

    Erik Logan to Step Down as OWN President, Tina Perry Named General Manager

    Facebook Watch has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad