Jessica Biel to Star in, Produce Facebook Watch Series ‘Limetown’

has greenlit the drama series “Limetown” with Jessica Biel set to star and executive produce.

Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up, “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. Facebook has ordered a 10 episode first season.

Biel willexecutive produce via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple. Endeavor Content will serve as the studio. Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the “Limetown” podcast, will write and also executive produce. Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce and showrun, with Adrienne Erickson producing.

In addition, Endeavor Audio is releasing the second season of the “Limetown” podcast on October 31. It begins where the first season ends, diving into the minds of the individuals responsible for Limetown, its disappearance and subsequent cover up. The first season had over 10 million downloads and went to number one on the Apple Podcasts charts.

The role marks a return to a starring role in a television series for Biel, who executive produced and starred in the first season of the critically-acclaimed USA Network drama “The Sinner.” The second season, which Biel also executive produced, concluded in September.

Biel is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Akers and Bronkie are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Midnight Radio is repped by WME.

“Limetown” is the latest female-led drama to land a series order at . The original content arm of the social media giant recently released the Elizabeth Olsen drama “Sorry for Your Loss” and is currently working on “Queen America,” which will star Catherine Zeta-Jones.