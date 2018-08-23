Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Signs With SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA has signed Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company as the newest signatory to the union’s commercials contracts.

“I am thrilled that The Honest Company has chosen to provide our members with the protection of a SAG-AFTRA contract. This partnership is the result of meaningful collaboration between SAG-AFTRA and Honest and helps sustain and build a flourishing industry for performers and employers,” said President Gabrielle Carteris. “Kudos to our member Jessica Alba for recognizing that the protections of a strong union contract are crucial to all workers. She is a model of ethical leadership and we’re proud to move forward together.”

The union and Alba made the announcement Wednesday, two days after SAG-AFTRA had issued a do-not-work order to its members for The Honest Company, asserting that it was shooting non-union commercials in the Los Angeles area.

Alba founded The Honest Company in 2012 with an emphasis on household products that are manufactured ethically. She said in a statement Wednesday, “SAG-AFTRA is an important part of the acting community, and as a proud member since 1994 I fully support its mission. As founder of The Honest Company, I’m thrilled that the company has grown to a place where working with SAG-AFTRA is a natural next step for us. I’m looking forward to a productive partnership.”

SAG-AFTRA said the agreement ensures that all working commercial actors hired by The Honest Company will receive fair wages, access to health and pension benefits, and the security that comes from working on a union set.

“We look forward to developing a great relationship with The Honest Company and hope this inspires other brands looking to create quality commercials to go union,” said National Executive Director David White. “Hiring union actors for their ads is the best decision brands can make for their business.