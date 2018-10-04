Jermaine Fowler, Quinta Brunson, Larry Wilmore Team for Multi-Cam Comedy at CBS

Jermaine Fowler is back in business with CBS.

In one of the biggest comedy deals of the current development season, the former “Superior Donuts” star–along with Quinta Brunson and Larry Wilmore–has landed a pilot production commitment for a multi-camera comedy at the broadcaster.

Titled “Quinta & Jermaine,” the series will star Fowler and Brunson as childhood best friends who find themselves expecting a child while navigating adulthood. Fowler, Brunson, and Wilmore are all writers and executive producers on the project, with Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive producing. ABC Studios, where Wilmore is under an overall deal, will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

Fowler starred as Franco Wicks on “Superior Donuts” for CBS for two seasons alongside Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle. He also recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed film “Sorry to Bother You” and appeared on the HBO comedy series “Crashing.” Fowler is also a celebrated stand up comedian, releasing the Showtime comedy special “Give ‘Em Hell, Kid” in 2015. He is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Morris Yorn.

Brunson rose to fame with her viral video series “”The Girls Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date.” She parlayed that success into a partnership with BuzzFeed, where she developed shows like “Broke,” “Up for Adoption,” and “Quinta vs. Everything.” She was also cast in a lead role in the CW pilot “The End of the World as We Know It” and regularly performs stand up comedy around the country. She is repped by ICM and Generate.

Wilmore is known for his time on “The Daily Show,” from which he got his own Comedy Central series, “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.” He currently hosts “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” on the Ringer Podcast Network. Wilmore has also been very active as a producer, co-creating and serving as a consulting producer on HBO’s “Insecure” and executive producing ABC’s “Black-ish.” His previous credits include “The Bernie Mac Show” and “The PJs.” He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson.