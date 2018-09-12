Jeremy Fox Exits DRG and Drama Operation Atrium TV

Richard Halliwell is now CEO of both the distributor and drama business

CREDIT: DRG

Jeremy Fox has left distribution group DRG and drama commissioning club Atrium TV. Morten Mogensen, CEO of DRG’s parent company Nordic Entertainment Group has taken over as chairman of the content company. DRG boss Richard Halliwell (pictured) becomes CEO of Atrium TV.

NENT forbear MTG bought DRG from Ingenious in 2013. Having completed his earn-out, Fox has left to focus on new, unspecified projects.

The outgoing exec is a well-known figure in international TV circles. He founded DRG, which has a programming lineup spanning drama, factual, and entertainment. Alongside former Sony USA chief Howard Stringer, Fox was also a driving force behind Atrium TV, which is a subsidiary of DRG.

It has a cluster of telco and streaming platforms as members, including BT (U.K.), Orange (France), Movistar+ (Spain), and Deutsche Telecom (Germany). They jointly commission and fund high-end drama. Its slate includes projects from Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, and David Simon.

“DRG and Atrium TV are both leading the way, and Jeremy is a key figure in the industry – as both the founder of DRG and the architect behind DRG’s entity Atrium TV,” said Mogensen. “As Jeremy has chosen to move on to new projects outside the group we wish him well and look forward to continuing the successful development of both businesses.”

The changes leave Halliwell as chief executive of DRG and Atrium TV. He took the helm at DRG last year, as Fox became chairman, and also moved his focus to Atrium TV. “Working with Jeremy for the last five years has been a fantastic experience,” Halliwell said. “DRG is today an industry benchmark for content creation and distribution across all platforms, and Atrium TV’s innovation and momentum is attracting global interest.”

