You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K. Opposition Leader Wants to ‘Democratize’ BBC, Make FAANGs Help Subsidize It

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeremy Corbyn Brexit
CREDIT: Ian Hinchliffe/REX/Shutterstock

British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce.

“The BBC could lead the way by setting best practice with complete transparency on the makeup of its workforce by publishing equality data, including for social class, for all creators of BBC content, whether in-house or external,” Corbyn said Thursday at the Edinburgh Television Festival, where he delivered the annual Alternative MacTaggart lecture.

Corbyn said that while he considered the BBC “a great institution which rightly commands a special place in our country’s story and national life,” he believed it was necessary to look at ways to “democratize” the service. “Some powerful private corporate interests have long wanted to break up and cannibalize the BBC,” said Corbyn. “I think that would be a disaster. But the BBC should be freed of government control, democratized and made representative of the country it serves to help.”

Related

He suggested giving the broadcaster permanent legal standing to break its dependence on the government of the day to renew its charter – and its funding level – every decade or so. The latest charter went into effect at the beginning of 2017.

Corbyn also proposed that tech giants or Internet providers should pay a digital license fee to supplement Britain’s current television license fee and help reduce costs for low-income households. He argued that this would allow a “democratized BBC to compete far more effectively with the private multinational digital giants like Netflix, Amazon, Google and Facebook….In the digital age, we should consider whether a digital license fee could be a fairer and more effective way to fund the BBC.”

The current license fee costs £150.50 ($194.40) and is required of all households that watch television, regardless of whether programming is consumed on a television, laptop, tablet or other device, or via streaming or smart TV services, including the broadcaster’s own iPlayer VOD service. Homeowners over 75 are entitled to a free license.

Corbyn backed a proposal to set up a sister organization to the BBC: the British Digital Corporation. “A BDC could use all of our best minds, the latest technology and our existing public assets not only to deliver information and entertainment to rival Netflix and Amazon but also to harness data for the public good,” he said.

Speaking about the U.K. broadcasting sector more generally, Corbyn criticized the media’s news and current affairs coverage, citing statistics suggesting that Britons don’t trust their news media. “While we produce some fantastic drama, entertainment, documentaries and films, when it comes to news and current affairs, so vital for a democratic society – our media is failing,” said Corbyn.

Corbyn said Britain needed “bold, radical thinking on the future” of its media, contending that low levels of public trust and the impact of the digital revolution could result in a “few tech giants and unaccountable billionaires” controlling “huge swaths of our public space and discourse.”

Corbyn also suggested that BBC staff and the public should be able to elect members to the BBC’s board, with a reduction or removal of the British government’s powers of appointment. “One proposal would simultaneously reduce government political influence on the BBC while empowering its workforce and license-fee payers,” said Corbyn. “That would see the election of some BBC board members – for example, of executive directors by staff and non-executive directors by licence-fee payers.”

He said that, “to help decentralize the BBC, national and regional boards could be expanded.” Also, all of the BBC’s boards should be representative of the whole country, with a minimum representation for women and minority groups, Corbyn said. He added that the broadcaster should be applauded for “already trying to become more representative of the country it serves” but that “more can be done to devolve program making and editorial decisions to regional or national level.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Jeremy Corbyn Brexit

    U.K. Opposition Leader Wants to 'Democratize' BBC, Make FAANGs Help Subsidize It

    British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce. […]

  • Jessica Alba poses for a portrait

    Jessica Alba's The Honest Company Signs With SAG-AFTRA

    British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce. […]

  • Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel

    Simon Cowell Humbled by Hollywood Star: 'Fame Is the Best Thing in the World'

    British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce. […]

  • Kim Dickens Women in TV Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Kim Dickens Joins Showtime Pilot 'Queen Fur'

    British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce. […]

  • Hugh Laurie Cast in Armando Iannucci's

    Hugh Laurie Cast in Armando Iannucci's HBO Comedy Pilot

    British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce. […]

  • Rick and Morty

    Live 'Rick and Morty' Show Will Make a 37-Piece Orchestra Get Schwifty

    British political opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed a number of changes to the BBC aimed at reducing government influence and increasing public accountability. The Labour Party leader said the world’s most prestigious pubcaster should be more representative of the country it served and should be transparent about the diversity and composition of its workforce. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad