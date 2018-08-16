Lionsgate TV Sets Overall Deal With ‘Divorce’ Showrunner Jenny Bicks

Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks.

The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.”

“Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our creative team,” said Chris Selak, Lionsgate’s executive VP and worldwide head of scripted television. “She’s an incredibly talented multi-hyphenate, and we look forward to working with her on premium, breakthrough original programming for our television slate.”

Bicks’ long TV resume includes serving as creator and showrunner of the ABC dramedy “Men in Trees.” She’s worked on such shows as the WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” and Showtime’s “The Big C.” More recently, she was a screenwriter on the features “The Greatest Showman” and “Rio 2.”

“I’ve always enjoyed Lionsgate’s cutting-edge programming. They’re not afraid to support a creator’s unique vision and I’m excited to add my voice to their chorus,” Bicks said.

Bicks is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.