You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate TV Sets Overall Deal With ‘Divorce’ Showrunner Jenny Bicks

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks.

The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.”

“Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our creative team,” said Chris Selak, Lionsgate’s executive VP and worldwide head of scripted television. “She’s an incredibly talented multi-hyphenate, and we look forward to working with her on premium, breakthrough original programming for our television slate.”

Bicks’ long TV resume includes serving as creator and showrunner of the ABC dramedy “Men in Trees.” She’s worked on such shows as the WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” and Showtime’s “The Big C.” More recently, she was a screenwriter on the features “The Greatest Showman” and “Rio 2.”

“I’ve always enjoyed Lionsgate’s cutting-edge programming. They’re not afraid to support a creator’s unique vision and I’m excited to add my voice to their chorus,” Bicks said.

Bicks is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More TV

  • Billy Porter Variety Facetime Portrait

    'Pose' Star Billy Porter on Making History: 'I've Always Had Big Dreams'

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

  • Stefani Robinson Writers Office

    'Atlanta' Scribe Stefani Robinson on Creating a 'Low-Key' Workspace

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

  • Sean Hannity

    Fox News Names Porter Berry to Oversee Digital News Content

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

  • Darren Criss Fashion Sense

    How 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' Influenced Darren Criss' Fashion Sense

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

  • Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News,

    Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News, MSNBC From CNN

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

  • Marvelous ms Maisel Atlanta Emmys Comedy

    Emmys: Will 'Atlanta' or 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Win Comedy Series?

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

  • The Challenge The Bachelor Reality TV

    The Challenges of Reality Casting Post-#MeToo

    Lionsgate TV has set an overall deal with showrunner Jenny Bicks. The pact calls for Bicks to develop series for the studio. Bicks at present is showrunner of HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker comedy “Divorce.” Bicks previously worked with Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” “Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad