Jennifer Lopez to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2018 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez may still be “Jenny from the Block,” but the global superstar is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live on MTV from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Lopez revealed the news live on MTV with Sway Calloway.

In addition to receiving the honor, Lopez, who has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has three #1 albums to her name, will perform at this year’s live show for the first time since 2001. She is also nominated for two “VMAs” for her most recent single, “Dinero.”

Previous Vanguard winners include Michael Jackson himself, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, and P!nk.

In addition to music, Lopez’s films have grossed over $2.9 billion worldwide. After the simultaneous release of her second studio album “J.Lo” and “The Wedding Planner” co-starring Matthew McConaughey, she became the first woman to have a number one album and film in the same week.

Lopez’s production company Nuyorican Productions has been behind series like Freeform’s “The Fosters” and NBC’s “Shades of Blue,” which co-starred Lopez. The “Maid in Manhattan” actress also serves as an executive producer and a judge on dance competition show, “World of Dance.” Lopez will next produce and appear in STX’s “Second Act,” which is slated for release on Nov. 21.

