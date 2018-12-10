×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein Launch Prodco at CBS Television Studios

By
Danielle Turchiano

Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joanna Klein Jennie Urman
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

“Jane The Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman and development executive Joanna Klein have partnered to launch their own production company, Sutton St. ProductionsVariety has learned.

The duo has multiple projects in development under their new production banner, including the comedies “You’re Killing Me” for streaming service CBS All Access and “Riches to Rags,” which is in development at CBS, and the dramas “Family Emergency,” in development at CBS and the “Jane The Virgin” spinoff in development at the CW.

Jamie Camil has signed on to star in and executive produce “Riches to Rags.”

“Jennie and Joanna are singular talents and a potent combination,” said CBS Television Studios president David Stapf. “Jennie’s writing and producing skill and Joanna’s ability to shepherd a project will place them in a select class of production entities. We are extremely proud of our partnership with them.”

“You’re Killing Me” centers on a woman named Gracie who always thought she had an overbearing mother — but then her mother dies and haunts her for real and she realized her true worst nightmare. Gina Rodriguez is attached to executive produce the series from CBS Television Studios, Sutton St. Prods. and I Can and I Will Prods. David Rosenthal and Emily Gipson will also executive produce with Urman and Klein.

Related

“Riches to Rags” centers on an “outrageously wealthy trust fund baby” whose father cuts him off, forcing him and his wife to move into her sister’s condo where they learn to delight in the “charms” of the working class while mourning the loss of being the “1% of the 1%.” Camil will executive produce through ECABA, his production company. Joining him, Urman and Klein, are Alex Herschlag and Ben Silverman as executive producers. The show comes from CBS Television Studios, Sutton St. Prods. and Propagate.

“Family Emergency” follows three sisters who “often clash but always have each others’ backs” as they worked together in a busy emergency room, navigating the complications of love, family and medicine. Michael Rauch will write and executive produce the co-production between CBS Television Studios and Sutton St. Prods.

Story details of the “Jane The Virgin” spinoff are still underwraps, but the show is set up through CBS Television Studios, Sutton St. Prods., I Can and I Will Prods. and Propagate. Rodriguez, Urman, Klein, Silverman, Gipson, Gary Pearl and Jorge Granier will executive produce, with Valentina Garza writing and executive producing and Brad Silberling directing and executive producing.

In addition to “Jane The Virgin,” Urman serves as executive producer on the CW’s “Charmed” reboot. Her television previous writing and producing credits include “Emily Owens, MD,” “Gilmore Girls,” “90210” and “Lipstick Jungle.” She also wrote the screenplay for the 2011 feature film “Something Borrowed.”

Klein recently served as senior vice president of scripted development at Lifetime. There she was responsible for developing and producing scripted programs including “Unreal,” “You” and the upcoming “American Princess.” Prior to Lifetime, Klein worked at the CW as senior vice president of scripted series, as well as at Regency TV as vice president of scripted series, and at Lionsgate as vice president of scripted series. Over the course of her career, she has developed more than 500 scripted pilots and worked on more than 50 produced pilots and series, including “Weeds,” “Gossip Girl,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Riverdale.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • Joanna Klein Jennie Urman

    Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein Launch Prodco at CBS Television Studios

    “Jane The Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman and development executive Joanna Klein have partnered to launch their own production company, Sutton St. Productions, Variety has learned. The duo has multiple projects in development under their new production banner, including the comedies “You’re Killing Me” for streaming service CBS All Access and “Riches to Rags,” which is in [...]

  • 'Power' Shuts Down Production After Crew

    'Power' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Killed

    The Starz series “Power” has shut down production after an on-set accident led to the death of a production assistant early Monday morning. Pedro Jimenez, 63, was setting up traffic cones for a shoot in Brooklyn at approximately 4:20 AM ET when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer, with the driver remaining at [...]

  • Fyre Festival

    Netflix to Release Fyre Festival Documentary Next Month - Watch Teaser Video

    The Fyre Festival is a gift that keeps on giving for video streaming services, as Netflix today announced a documentary about the disastrous 2017 festival, which collapsed before it even started and landed its organizer, Billy McFarland, a six-year prison sentence. “Fyre” will be directed by Chris Smith, who helmed last year’s documentary “Jim & Andy: [...]

  • Tom DeLonge

    Tom DeLonge Paranormal Series 'Strange Times' in Development at TBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge left the hugely successful band in 2015 in part to explore other opportunities, including his interest in aliens and the paranormal. His passion resulted in the acclaimed graphic novel, “Strange Times,” which is now being turned into a series for TBS. The series, which Variety can exclusively announce is being [...]

  • Jodie Whittaker Back as 'Doctor Who'

    Jodie Whittaker to Return as 'Doctor Who' in 2020 Amid Strong U.S. Ratings

    “Doctor Who” will be back on global screens in early 2020, with Jodie Whittaker returning in her groundbreaking role as the show’s first regular female timelord. The show was renewed by the BBC amid mixed overnight but strong consolidated numbers in the U.K., and strong ratings in the U.S. British viewers tuned in in droves to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad