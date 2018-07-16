Jenna Dewan Joins ‘The Resident’ Season 2 in Recurring Role

Jenna Dewan is set for a recurring role in the second season of the Fox medical drama “The Resident.”

Dewan will play Julian Lynn, described as a sharp and sophisticated medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. Her warmth, beauty and charisma make her highly effective at a job she loves. A former dancer, Julian got her life back with the help of a device. Now she’s passionate about helping others do the same. As the season progresses, she gradually becomes aware of the lack of transparency in her chosen field and realizes there may be dangerous issues ahead.

Dewan, a celebrated dancer in her own right, is currently the host of the NBC dance competition series “World of Dance.” She serves in that role alongside series judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

Her other TV roles include the first season of “Supergirl,” the Lifetime series “Witches of East End,” and “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

She recently wrapped production on the films “The Wedding Year” as well as “Berlin, I Love You.” She is also in pre-production on the Netflix series “Mixtape,” which was previously set up as a pilot at Fox.

In addition, Dewan recently launched her own production company Everheart Productions. She previously joined forces with close friends and her former husband Channing Tatum to start their first production company, 33andOut Productions which has produced the films “22 Jump Street,” “10 Years,” and the documentary “Earth Made of Glass.”

She is repped by Management 360, UTA, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, Feldman, Schenkman and Goodman.