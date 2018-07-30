Jenna Coleman Drama ‘The Cry’ Lands at Sundance Now in the U.S.

AMC Networks’ Sundance has acquired “The Cry” for the Sundance Now streaming service. It will play on the Sundance linear channel after its SVOD launch.

The four-part series is an adaptation of Helen FitzGerald’s best-selling book of the same name. It stars Jenna Coleman (“Victoria”) and Ewan Leslie (“Top of the Lake: China Girl”). The psychological drama follows a child abduction and the impact it has on the family as they face the scrutiny of the media.

Jan Diedrichsen, general manager of Sundance Now, said: “’The Cry’ is exactly the sort of top-quality, psychological thriller that our discerning audience craves and we are excited to be the exclusive home of The Cry in the U.S.”

In the U.K. the series will be on the BBC and in Australia on its pubcaster counterpart the ABC. “The Cry” is produced by Glasgow-based Synchronicity Films with the backing of Creative Scotland, December Media, Film Victoria and Sunbird Media Ltd. Filming took place in Scotland and Australia.

DRG handles distribution and did the Sundance deal. It is lining up further presales. “Synchronicity’s vision for the book and high-profile lead cast allowed us to bring ABC in as a co-production partner early on and these same factors – now coupled with beautifully shot footage – are generating extensive pre-sale conversations,” said Elin Thomas, DRG’s EVP of sales.

Coleman will also soon be seen in season three of “Victoria,” which is on ITV in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S.