Jenn Suozzo Named Executive Producer, ‘NBC Nightly News’

NBC News producer Jenn Suozzo was named executive producer of the NBC News flagship program, “NBC Nightly News,” cementing a change in the top role at the Lester Holt-anchored program that began when she was named interim producer of the evening newscast in July.

“Jenn has done a tremendous job at the helm of the broadcast over the last few months leading the ‘Nightly’ team,” said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim in a memo to staffers Thursday. “Her passion for news and her editorial vision are evident in everything she does, and she’s forged a formidable partnership with Lester dating back to their time together at MSNBC.

Suozzo had been senior broadcast producer of the newscast for three years, and before that had the same role at its weekend broadcast. She launched and was the first executive producer of “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC.

The NBC broadcast continues to vie for audience with its closest rival, ABC’s “World News Tonight.” That program captures more viewers overall, but the NBC evening broadcast leads the season in attracting viewers between 25 and 54 – the demographic most coveted by advertisers in news programming. In recent months, NBC News has introduced more featured segments in “Nightly” that have Holt traveling to various parts of the country.

Suozzo replaces Sam Singal, who had worked with Holt since 2011, when he held weekend anchor duties on the evening broadcast. She has been with NBC News since 1999 and with “Nightly News” since 2012.