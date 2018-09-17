‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wears Nike on Emmys Red Carpet in Support of Colin Kaepernick

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet.

She explained that she was wondering, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Nike’s new iteration of its “Just do it” ad campaign features the NFL free agent with the caption: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kaepernick, who played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, knelt during the National Anthem before NFL games in 2016 to protest police brutality toward African-Americans. He is currently involved in a legal battle with the NFL after filing a grievance that owners had colluded not to hire him after he became a free agent.

His actions ignited national controversy, with staunch critics and supporters on both sides. President Donald Trump has criticized the league for not keeping its players from protesting before games.

Related

Many people on Twitter have expressed their outrage toward the campaign by posting photos and videos of them burning their Nike items, calling the ad campaign and the company un-American for supporting Kaepernick. However, celebrities like Zendaya, Ava DuVernay, Kathy Griffin, and Chelsea Peretti have shown their support on social media, by retweeting the ad or posting hashtags like #ImWithKap, #JustDoIt, and #TeamNike.

On “Black-ish,” an episode about Kaepernick was scrapped by ABC over “creative differences.” However, the network maintained that the kneeling storyline was not the reason for the episode’s axing.

On the Emmys red carpet, Lewis sent a message directly to Kaepernick: “Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More TV

  • Joe Ianniello

    CBS CEO Ianniello: Workplace Culture is 'A Personal Commitment of Mine'

    Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet. She explained that […]

  • Adam Driver to Host 'SNL' Season

    Adam Driver to Host 'SNL' Season 44 Opener, Kanye West to Perform

    Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet. She explained that […]

  • Susan Zirinsky

    A CBS Producer Known as 'Z' Could Be Next '60 Minutes' Chief

    Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet. She explained that […]

  • Tom Arnold Mark Burnett

    Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett: What Happened and Why

    Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet. She explained that […]

  • Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys

    How to Watch the Emmys Online

    Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet. She explained that […]

  • Bidding War for Sky Looks Likely

    Bidding War for Sky Looks Likely to Be Decided by Auction

    Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet. She explained that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad