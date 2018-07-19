CNN Chief Jeff Zucker to Take Leave for Heart Surgery

Jeff Zucker, the guiding force behind AT&T’s well-known CNN news operation, will take a six-week leave from the company to deal with heart surgery.

A CNN spokeswoman confirmed the details included in a Thurday-morning tweet by Brian Stelter, the network’s media correspondent. Zucker, CNN Worldwide’s president, will undergo elective surgery to address a condition he has had for ten years. CNN did not offer any further details.

More to come….