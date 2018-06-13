Jeff Zucker Will Stay at CNN Through 2020 Election

AT&T won’t be able to hang up on Jeff Zucker. The colorful CNN chief signed a deal several months ago that will keep him at the cable-news network through the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter,.

CNN declined to make executives available for comment. Vanity Fair previously revealed details of the executive’s contract.

The pact, previously undisclosed, will dampen speculation that AT&T, which gained approval Wednesday, might try to oust Zucker and put a new executive at the helm of CNN. Under Zucker’s tenure, CNN has gained new relevance with its coverage of the Trump administration. That journalism also draws the ire of President Trump, who often takes to Twitter to call CNN “Fake News.” He often uses the same phrase to disparage CNN’s reporters during press appearances.

