Jeff Gaspin Sets Overall Deal With AGC Television

Jeff Gaspin’s Gaspin Media has inked an overall deal with Stuart Ford’s AGC Television.

The multi-year pact calls for Gaspin to develop a slate of scripted and unscripted TV projects. Gaspin will also join AGC’s board as a non-executive director. Ford, the indie film and TV veteran, launched AGC Studios earlier this year with dual headquarters in Los Angeles and London. Lourdes Diaz heads AGC Television.

“We’re really thrilled to have an executive and producer of Jeff’s substance and experience come into the fold and we look forward to growing AGC Television and Gaspin Media as a partnership,” Ford said.

Gaspin is an industry veteran who previously headed NBC Universal Television prior to the company’s acquisition by Comcast in 2011. More recently, he has worked as a producer of such series as ABC’s “To Tell the Truth” and the upcoming “L.A.’s Finest” drama starring Gabrielle Union for Charter Spectrum’s original programming initiative. He’s also shepherding a music competition series for Netflix with John Legend.

“I’m excited to partner with AGC and work with Stuart and Lourdes as I continue to tap my entrepreneurial side,” Gaspin said. “With the resources of AGC I can truly grow Gaspin Media into a robust content company.”