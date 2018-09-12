Jeff Fager Out at ’60 Minutes’ Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeff Fager, the longtime executive producer of “60 Minutes” is leaving the venerable newsmagazine, CBS News said Wednesday. The company said Fager “violated company policy,” but declined to elaborate.

Fager has been under scrutiny for months, along with CBS Corp., the parent of CBS News. The new unithas been besieged by a set of allegations about sexual harassment and the culture of the company ever since former “CBS This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose was terminated after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct were levied at him last year. A blockbuster article in the New Yorker by journalist Ronan Farrow published in August cited interviews with 19 current and former CBS employees who claimed Jeff Fager (pictured. above), only the second executive producer of “60 Minutes” and a former chairman of the news division, turned a deaf ear to instances of harassment even as three financial settlements paid to employees of the newsmagazine were related to allegations of discrimination or harassment.

“This action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently. However, he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level. Joe Ianniello is in full support of this decision and the transition to come,” said CBS News President David Rhodes in a statement Wednesday, referring to the interim CEO of CBS Corp.

In a statement, Fager said the reason for his departure was related to a communication between him and a staffer. “The company’s decision had nothing to do with the false allegations printed in The New Yorker. Instead, they terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story,” Fager said. ” My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it. One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did.”

