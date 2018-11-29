×
Former ‘View’ Host Jedidiah Bila to Join Fox News as Contributor

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Jedidiah Bila, the former “View” co-host, is expected to join Fox News Channel as a contributor, Variety has learned. The network is expected to announce the hiring this afternoon.

In doing so, Fox News will bring someone who has been a familiar face to viewers back to its programs. Bila first joined the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news network in 2013 as a contributor, and appeared regularly on programs like the noontime hour “Outnumbered” and the early-evening program “The Five.”  She has billed herself as having libertarian political leanings.

Bila was a co-host of ABC’s “The View” during the program’s 20th season, which aired in 2016 and 2017, often serving as a conservative foil to some of the other regulars on the program. She took part in interviews with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden, reality television star Kim Kardashian, Sen. Bernie Sanders. and others. In 2017, she interviewed Abby Lee Miller, the choreographer who appeared on the Lifetime reality program “Dance Moms” for a special on that cable network.

Bila is the author of  “#DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life,” released by HarperCollins in October 2018. Before joining Fox News, Bila was a high school academic dean and Spanish teacher at a private New York City  school, and had taught middle school, high school, and college students. She is a graduate of Wagner College and received her Master of Arts from Columbia University.

Fox News and “The View” have traded anchors in the past. Both Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman went to the ABC show after on-air tenures at Fox News Channel.

